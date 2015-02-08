FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. gas prices inch up as oil climbs -Lundberg survey
February 8, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. gas prices inch up as oil climbs -Lundberg survey

Jessica Toonkel

2 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States rose 13 cents in the past two weeks, following a nine-month price slide, due to a rise in the price of crude oil, according to the Lundberg survey released Sunday.

Regular grade gasoline rose to an average price of $2.20 per gallon, according to the survey dated Feb. 6, up from the previous survey on Jan. 23.

Gasoline is still down $1.10 a gallon from the same period a year ago, a decline driven by losses in the crude oil market from its June peak.

But with crude oil prices rebounding in recent weeks, U.S. consumers can expect to pay more at the gas pumps, said survey publisher Trilby Lundberg.

“Crude oil hit a bottom and has had a moderate rebound that has worked its way partially to the gas pumps,” Lundberg said. “We can expect a few more pennies of that waiting in the wings.”

On Friday, Brent crude futures closed up at $57.80, about 19 percent higher than two weeks ago, marking the best fortnight since 1998. U.S. crude closed up $1.21, or 2.4 percent, at $51.69.

The highest gasoline price within the survey area in the 48 contiguous U.S. states was recorded in San Francisco at $2.59 per gallon. The lowest price was in Tucson, Arizona, replacing Albuquerque, New Mexico from the last survey, at $1.82 per gallon.

Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Alan Crosby

