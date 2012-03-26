FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lundin says Johan Sverdrup well confirms pvs estimates
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 26, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 6 years ago

Lundin says Johan Sverdrup well confirms pvs estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 26 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Lundin Petroleum said on Monday it had drilled an appraisal well in the giant Johan Sverdrup discovery in the North Sea and that the results indicate reservoir size in line with previous forecasts.

The company said the well located in the production license 501 has encountered a 54 meter gross oil column, and that the data “confirmed good reservoir properties.”

“This is in line with the earlier Johan Sverdrup wells where the Upper Jurassic reservoir was of excellent quality with a high net to gross ratio,” Lundin said.

“We have decided to delay the release of updated resource estimates most likely until after the completion of this year’s drilling program,” it added.

The Johan Sverdrup find has previously been estimated to hold between 1.7 and 3.3 billion barrels of oil.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.