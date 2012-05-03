FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
May 3, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

Lundin drills promising oil wells at Johan Sverdrup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 3 (Reuters) - Swedish oil firm Lundin drilled two further appraisal wells at the massive Johan Sverdrup oil field off Norway and results confirmed “good to very good reservoir quality”, Norway’s Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday.

The Petroleum Directorate did not provide a fresh estimate on the size of the wells, the seventh and eighth exploration well the massive field discovered by Norwegian group Statoil and Lundin and estimated to hold 1.7-3.3 billion barrels of oil. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

