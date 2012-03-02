RLPC-Lundin seeks $2.5 bln in loans - bankers

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Swedish oil firm Lundin Petroleum is seeking up to $2.5 billion in loans to fund the development of oil and gas assets in the North Sea, bankers said on Friday.

The seven-year financing will be initially provided by a syndicate of banks, they said.

Lundin was expected to opt for a general syndication phase once banks have been mandated and is aiming to close by mid-2012, one banker said.

Lundin was not available for comment.

International lenders’ interest in the self-arranged deal, which marks the borrower’s first such loan since 2007, has been strong, the banker added.

The new financing includes the refinancing and expansion of Lundin’s existing $850 million reserve based lending facility, which is due to mature in 2014.

The existing facility, which was originally arranged in December 2007 via bookrunners BNP Paribas, Bank of Scotland and Royal Bank of Scotland, has reduced in availability to $630 million, Lundin said in its fourth quarter report.

As a borrowing base facility, funding under the existing loan is recalculated every six months based on the calculated cash flow generated by certain producing fields at an oil price agreed with the banking syndicate.

Lundin Petroleum has a strong focus in Europe and South East Asia and is targeting a daily output of up to 38,000 barrels of oil in 2012, with plans to drill up to 24 exploration and appraisal wells. (Additional reporting by Tessa Walsh; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)