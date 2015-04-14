FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sweden's Lundin starts oil production from Malaysia field
#Financials
April 14, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sweden's Lundin starts oil production from Malaysia field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Lundin Petroleum AB

* Says it produced first oil from the Bertam field offshore Malaysia.

* Says the development cost amounted to about $400 mln gross, in line with plans.

* Says the field’s gross plateau rate of 15,000 barrels of oil per day expected to be achieved by late 2015.

* Says company remains on track to achieve a 2015 exit production rate of in excess of 75,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with Edvard Grieg field offshore Norway coming onstream in Q4 2015.

* Lundin is operator and has 75 pct stake in the Bertam field.

* Petronas Carigali is partner with a 25 percent working interest. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)

