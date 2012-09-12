FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Johan Sverdrup oil field could surprise on upside: Lundin
September 12, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Norway's Johan Sverdrup oil field could surprise on upside: Lundin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s giant Johan Sverdrup oil field could surprise on the upside and may yield more than people now expect, Lundin Petroleum Chief Executive Ashley Heppenstall said on Wednesday.

“I think ultimately we will get more out of this reservoir than people anticipate, because this is probably one of the best quality reservoirs found,” Heppenstall told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

“This is perhaps not going to manifest itself right away but in time it will,” he added.

The field, one of the world’s biggest oil discoveries last year, is estimated to hold 1.7-3.3 billion barrels of oil.

It stretches over multiple North Sea production licences and players such as Norway’s Statoil, Det Norske , Lundin and Denmark’s Maersk are working out its exact size and how much each might be entitled to. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen)

