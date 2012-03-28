FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lundin: market underestimates value of Johan Sverdrup field
March 28, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 6 years ago

Lundin: market underestimates value of Johan Sverdrup field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 28 (Reuters) - The market may be underestimating the value of the giant Johan Sverdrup field discovered off Norway last year, Ashley Heppenstall, the President & Chief Executive of Lundin Petroleum said on Wednesday.

“Time will tell exactly how big it is... but... the recovery rate is as high as any in Norway,” Heppenstall said. “I think the value is underestimated by the market,” he added

Last year, Norway’s Statoil and Swedish minnow Lundin jointly discovered Johan Sverdrup and the field had been expected to hold between 1.7 billion and 3.3 billion barrels of oil.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty

