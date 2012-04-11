FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lundin Mining signs option agreement to buy Spain copper project
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lundin Mining signs option agreement to buy Spain copper project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining said it entered into an option agreement with the owners of the Touro copper project in northern Spain, enabling it to buy an 80 percent stake in the project for 60 million euros ($78.72 million).

The Canadian miner will form a joint venture company with the two private Spanish owners of the project and will fund all of the project costs, if the option is exercised.

“We believe the project has the potential to be rapidly advanced and we are well on our way to making a decision on the option, having mobilized several drill rigs onto the property earlier this year,” Paul Conibear, chief executive officer of Lundin said in a statement.

The option will expire on Oct. 1, unless extended.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.