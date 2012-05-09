FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lundin Petro Q1 core profit tops forecast
May 9, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

Lundin Petro Q1 core profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 9 (Reuters) - Swedish oil company Lundin Petroleum posted a higher-than-expected first-quarter core profit on Wednesday and stood by its production target for 2012, though maintenance and stormy weather would dent output in the second quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at Lundin, whose main business is to probe for hydrocarbon deposits under the sea floor to sell or develop, were $309 million versus $259 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago $238 million.

The company also said that a number of its exploration wells - eight are planned for 2012 - had been delayed due to harsh winter weather and squeezed schedules for many drill rigs. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)

