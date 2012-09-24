FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lundin Petro says gets good results from Sverdrup appraisal well
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 24, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Lundin Petro says gets good results from Sverdrup appraisal well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Lundin Petroleum : * Successful results from johan sverdrup appraisal well * Says wholly owned subsidiary Lundin Norway AS (Lundin Norway) has successfully completed the side-track 16/2-13A of the appraisal well 16/2-13S * Says the results from the well are excellent in respect of reservoir quality and thickness, validating the field geological model and confirming a deeper oil water contact at this location * Says side-track well (16/2-13A) encountered a gross reservoir column of approximately 22 metres, of which 12 metres were above the oil water contact -- The top of the reservoir was 4 metres shallower than the prognosis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.