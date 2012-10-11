BRIEF-Lundin Petroleum completes Albert prospect test well

STOCKHOLM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lundin Petroleum : * Completes exploration well on the albert prospect in northern North Sea * The well encountered oil in thin Cretaceous reservoir sequence at the predicted level for the primary target. * The thin thickness and uncertain distribution of the reservoir do not give a basis for resource estimation at this stage. * Further geophysical and geological studies are required to clarify the potential in the discovery. * The Triassic secondary reservoir was tight without movable hydrocarbons. A minor column of movable hydrocarbons were also encountered in a Palaeocene secondary target.