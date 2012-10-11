FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lundin Petroleum completes Albert prospect test well
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 11, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Lundin Petroleum completes Albert prospect test well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lundin Petroleum : * Completes exploration well on the albert prospect in northern North Sea * The well encountered oil in thin Cretaceous reservoir sequence at the predicted level for the primary target. * The thin thickness and uncertain distribution of the reservoir do not give a basis for resource estimation at this stage. * Further geophysical and geological studies are required to clarify the potential in the discovery. * The Triassic secondary reservoir was tight without movable hydrocarbons. A minor column of movable hydrocarbons were also encountered in a Palaeocene secondary target.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.