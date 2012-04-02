UPDATE 1-Lundin Petroleum's southern North Sea field starts production

April 2 (Reuters) - Swedish oil and gas company Lundin Petroleum AB said its Gaupe field in the southern North Sea has started production on March 31.

The Gaupe field, offshore Norway, has estimated gross recoverable reserves of about 31 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and an expected net peak production of 6,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd).

Production from the Gaupe field will help Lundin, which has a 40 percent working interest in it, to double its output to 70,000 boepd by late 2015, Chief Executive Ashley Heppenstall said in a statement.

Lundin’s shares, which have lost about 17 percent of their value this year, closed at C$21.55 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.