Lundin Petroleum Q2 tops forecast, trims production target
August 1, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

Lundin Petroleum Q2 tops forecast, trims production target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Swedish oil company Lundin Petroleum posted a higher-than-expected second-quarter core profit on Wednesday, but trimmed its production target slightly for 2012.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Lundin, whose main business is to probe for hydrocarbon deposits under the sea floor to sell or develop, were $272 million versus $234 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago $267 million.

The company also said it had agreed a plan with partners in the giant Johan Sverdrup field off Norway targeting the first production of oil by the end of 2018.

