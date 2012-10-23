FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Lupin eyes 15 new drug launches in U.S. by March 2013
October 23, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

India's Lupin eyes 15 new drug launches in U.S. by March 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Lupin plans to launch at least 15 new generic products in the United States in the current fiscal year ending March 2013, as it looks to push up sales in the world’s biggest drug market, a top executive said on Tuesday.

“About eight to 10 (from the 15), I would say, will be oral contraceptives,” Vinita Gupta, chief executive of Lupin’s U.S. unit, told Reuters.

Lupin has launched five products in the U.S. this fiscal year.

The drugmaker had said earlier its September quarter net profit rose 9 percent to 2.91 billion rupees ($54.32 million) to beat analyst estimates.

