FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Lupin Q4 profit up 48 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 19, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

India's Lupin Q4 profit up 48 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd, India’s third-largest drugmaker, reported a 48 percent rise in quarterly net profit, outpacing analysts’ estimates mainly due to higher drug sales in its largest market, the United States.

Net profit for the January-March quarter was 8.07 billion rupees ($119.91 million), compared with 5.47 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected an average profit of 6.78 billion rupees.

Lupin has benefitted in recent months from a steady pace of new drug approvals in the United States at a time when most of its peers have been facing delays in getting approvals due to regulatory troubles.

$1 = 67.3000 Indian rupees Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.