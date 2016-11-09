FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-India's Lupin Q2 profit lags estimates
#Corrections News
November 9, 2016 / 9:00 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-India's Lupin Q2 profit lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects profit increase to 57.6 pct from 62 percent in paragraph 1)

MUMBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 57.6 percent jump in quarterly profit, but missed analysts' expectations.

The Mumbai-based company, founded by billionaire Desh Bandhu Gupta, said net profit rose to 6.62 billion rupees ($99.62 million) from 4.20 billion rupees a year earlier.

That compares with an average estimate of a 7.16 billion rupees profit drawn from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 66.4500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
