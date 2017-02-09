BRIEF-MySize signs PNO consultants with plans to expand offices to Poland
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
MUMBAI Feb 9 Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 21 percent jump in its quarterly profit, beating analysts' estimates, helped by higher sales of its diabetes products in the United States.
Net profit for the third quarter rose to 6.33 billion rupees ($94.44 million) from 5.25 billion rupees a year ago. Analysts on average expected a profit of 6.29 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 67.0250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazilian medical laboratory Instituto Hermes Pardini SA priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 19 reais per share on Friday, in the bottom half of the suggested price range, between 17.50 and 21.50 reais per share.