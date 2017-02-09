MUMBAI Feb 9 Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 21 percent jump in its quarterly profit, beating analysts' estimates, helped by higher sales of its diabetes products in the United States.

Net profit for the third quarter rose to 6.33 billion rupees ($94.44 million) from 5.25 billion rupees a year ago. Analysts on average expected a profit of 6.29 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 67.0250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)