FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
India's Lupin to buy 21 branded drugs from Japan's Shionogi
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 2, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

India's Lupin to buy 21 branded drugs from Japan's Shionogi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd said it had agreed to buy a portfolio of 21 drugs from Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd for 15.4 billion yen ($150 million), expanding its presence in its third-largest market.

The portfolio will be transferred to Lupin on Dec. 31, subject to regulatory approvals and certain closing conditions, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The acquisition, which will be done by Lupin's Japanese generic drug unit Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd, will give Lupin access to Japanese branded pharmaceutical market and strengthen its speciality business portfolio, they said.

The 21 products currently have sales of $90 million and cover therapy areas such as central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular and anti-infectives, the statement said.

$1 = 102.6100 yen Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.