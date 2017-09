Jan 20 (Reuters) - Lushang Property :

* Says its unit will establish a joint venture in Shandong, with a construction firm

* Says the JV will be engaged in real estate development business, and have a registered capital of 50 million yuan

* Says the unit will hold 90 percent stake (45 million yuan) in the JV

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2ADcuf

