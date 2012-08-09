FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Pfizer CEO Kindler joins Lux Capital
#Funds News
August 9, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Jeff Kindler, the former chief executive of Pfizer Inc, has joined venture capital firm Lux Capital as a partner, Lux said in a statement, where he will help scout for healthcare investment opportunities and work with portfolio companies.

Kindler retired from Pfizer in December 2010 after eight years with the company and was replaced as CEO by Ian Read.

Apart from his new role at Lux Capital, Kindler also serves on the board of several other pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. He is also a member of U.S. President Barack Obama’s management advisory board and a director at private equity firm Starboard Capital Partners.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
