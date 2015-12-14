FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian business clan takes stake in Luxembourg airline
December 14, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Italian business clan takes stake in Luxembourg airline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italian business family Del Vecchio has bought the 13 percent stake in Luxembourg flag carrier Luxair the country’s government had put up for sale earlier this year.

Luxembourg had inherited the stake from German airline Lufthansa and said in November it would look for a buyer.

The Del Vecchio family, best known for having a majority stake in Italian eyewear group Luxottica, bought the stake for an undisclosed sum, the Luxembourg government said.

Luxair has a fleet of 17 aircraft and connects Luxembourg to destinations in Europe. (Reporting by Michele Sinner, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

