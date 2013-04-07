FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finmin says Luxembourg willing to ease banking secrecy - paper
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2013 / 12:40 PM / in 4 years

Finmin says Luxembourg willing to ease banking secrecy - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - Luxembourg is prepared to ease its banking secrecy and work more closely with foreign tax authorities, finance minister Luc Frieden told a German newspaper.

Frieden told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung there was an international trend moving towards automatic information exchange, adding; “We no longer strictly reject this, in contrast to before.”

“Luxembourg does not rely on clients who want to save tax,” he said.

Austria and Luxembourg are the only European Union states that do not share with other EU members the identities of EU residents with cross-border bank accounts. The crisis in Cyprus has cast doubt on whether their systems are sustainable.

Amid growing outrage over the scale of tax evasion, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said last week Berlin would push the EU to take legal measures against tax havens. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.