Luxembourg will exchange bank information with EU from 2015
April 10, 2013 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

Luxembourg will exchange bank information with EU from 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, April 10 (Reuters) - Luxembourg will exchange information about foreign bank account holders from the European Union with other EU countries from Jan 1, 2015, Luxembourg’s Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

“We can, without great damage, introduce automatic exchange of information as of Jan 1, 2015,” Jean-Claude Juncker said in a state of the union speech to the country’s parliament.

He also said that sales tax in the country would increase from 2015 but that it would remain the lowest rate of VAT in Europe. (Reporting By Michele Sinner; writing by John O‘Donnell)

