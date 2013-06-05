Luxembourg to meet investors ahead of euro bond deal

LONDON, June 5 (IFR) - The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, on Wednesday announced that it had mandated BCEE, BGL BNP Paribas, BIL, Deutsche Bank and HSBC to organise a series of investor meetings ahead of a possible euro benchmark bond.

A banker on the deal said that the sovereign would be meeting investors in Frankfurt and London on June 10 and June 17 respectively and that a transaction could follow thereafter.

Luxembourg was last in the public bond market in March when it failed to draw sufficient demand for a planned EUR1-1.5bn 15-year bond.

Although the issuer had wanted to raise EUR1-1.5bn, it only managed to print a EUR750m transaction, as demand crawled northwards to just over EUR800m.

At the time, one banker said that Luxembourg may well come to the bond market again this year, especially if market conditions turn more volatile triggering a return of demand for safer credits. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Natalie Harrison)