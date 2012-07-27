FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxembourg's Cargolux CEO resigns to take up gov't post
July 27, 2012 / 6:40 PM / in 5 years

Luxembourg's Cargolux CEO resigns to take up gov't post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, July 27 (Reuters) - Cargolux Airlines International President and CEO Frank Reimen has stepped down, following his appointment to a government post, the company said in a statement on Friday.

It said the board would appoint an interim CEO in the near future, pending the appointment of a new permanent CEO.

From Aug. 1, Reimen will become Luxembourg’s High Commissioner for National Protection, a post that involves protecting the country against disasters.

Cargolux, based in Luxembourg, is Europe’s largest all-cargo airline and the launch customer for the new generation Boeing 747-8 freighter.

Reimen was named President and CEO of Cargolux in January 2011, but has been involved with the company since 2004 when he was made government advisor with responsibility for the aviation and railway sectors.

