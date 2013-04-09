FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxembourg still discussing deal on deposit information - finmin
April 9, 2013

Luxembourg still discussing deal on deposit information - finmin

Marc Jones

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Luxembourg is discussing whether to sign up to a pact to automatically hand over information on bank deposits, the country’s finance minister Luc Frieden said on Tuesday.

“It has not been decided, it is something that is being discussed in the government,” Frieden told reporters after giving a speech at an ALFI banking conference.

He said the country’s banks had not been impacted by Cyprus’s move to impose levies on deposits and savings as part of its EU/IMF bailout deal.

Asked whether financial firms had seen an outflow of deposits since the deal, Frieden said: “Not at all, to the contrary, we see a lot of people around the world have trust in the Luxembourg financial sector, especially people in Asia.” (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by John Stonestreet)

