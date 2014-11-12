FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Juncker defends Luxembourg tax practices, wants EU-wide law
November 12, 2014

EU's Juncker defends Luxembourg tax practices, wants EU-wide law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The new European Commission president, Luxembourg’s Jean-Claude Juncker, defended his country’s tax practices on Wednesday, saying the way to solve problems was a common corporate tax base in the European Union.

Juncker, 59, who was the tiny Grand Duchy’s prime minister between 1995 and 2013, was reacting for the first time to revelations that Luxembourg had granted deals to some 340 multinationals allowing them to avoid tax.

“Everything that has been done has been in compliance with national legislation and international rules that apply in this matter,” Juncker told a news conference.

“This state of affairs is due to the fact that we have to deal with the outcome of different standards. If there is no tax harmonisation throughout Europe ... then this can be the result.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski; reporting by Adrian Croft)

