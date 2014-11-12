FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Juncker says politically responsible for Luxembourg tax deals
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

EU's Juncker says politically responsible for Luxembourg tax deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The new European Commission president, Luxembourg’s Jean-Claude Juncker, took political responsibility for his country’s tax practices on Wednesday, saying he would fight tax evasion with more automatic exchange of information between countries.

“I am not the architect of what you could call the Luxembourgish problem,” Juncker, who was the tiny Grand Duchy’s prime minister between 1995 and 2013, told a news conference. “There is nothing in my past indicating that my ambition was to organize tax evasion in Europe,” he said.

Tax authorities are independent of the Luxembourg government he said. However, Juncker said: ”I am politically responsible for what happened in each and every corner and quarter (of Luxembourg). (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski; reporting by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.