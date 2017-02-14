India launches record 104 satellites at one go
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.
LUXEMBOURG Feb 14 One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
The accident occurred between the town of Bettembourg and the French border when a passenger train and a cargo train collided head-on.
Rail traffic between Luxembourg City and Thionville in France would be suspended for 48 hours, Luxembourg rail operator CFL said on its website. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Hong Kong stocks reached a fresh four-month high on Wednesday morning, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy and the rate hike outlook sent Wall Street to record highs.
* Kim Jong Nam died on way to hospital from Kuala Lumpur airport