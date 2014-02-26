Luxembourg says attracting more Chinese banks

LUXEMBOURG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - More Chinese banks are hoping to set up in Luxembourg, the euro zone state’s finance minister said on Wednesday, as China steps up the internationalisation of its yuan currency.

Three Chinese banks - Bank of China, CCB and ICBC, already operate in the European financial centre.

“I also know there are some other banks in the pipeline,” Pierre Gramegna told a conference on the offshore renminbi, or yuan.

“This illustrates that Luxembourg has been chosen as the favourite hub for Chinese banks in the euro zone.”

Luxembourg is competing with other European financial centres, including London, for a major role in the growing market for offshore yuan.

Luxembourg has the largest yuan deposit base in Europe and the most dim sum bonds - yuan bonds issued outside China - listed on its stock exchange.

But London is the world’s biggest foreign exchange market and is talking with China about setting up a yuan clearing bank.

London has also been granted RQFII (renminbi qualified foreign institutional investor) status, allowing UK investors the right to buy up to 80 billion yuan ($13 billion) in mainland assets directly using the renminbi.

Luxembourg would like similar privileges, Gramegna said. “One or more of the banks already here in Luxembourg could serve as a (yuan) clearing bank for the whole euro zone, that could be a major boost,” Gramegna said.

“We would like (RQFII status) to be extended towards Luxembourg.”

He told a news conference he had discussed requests for clearing and RFQII status.

“The Chinese authorities are very much aware of our requests. We are in constructive dialogue with all the stakeholders involved in this issue.”