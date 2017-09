Jan 15 (Reuters) - Luxempart SA :

* Repurchases 2,385,000 own shares (9.96 pct capital) from BIL group for 74 million euros ($86 million)

* Holds 3,882,220 own shares (16.2 pct capital) as results of repurchase from BIL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8594 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)