Nov 18 (Reuters) - Luxempart SA :

* Net asset value on Nov. 10 of 1.1 billion euros versus 973 million euros on Dec. 31, 2013

* Sees decrease of FY recurring profit

* Says it will reinforce its management to realize long-term and mid-term investments in listed companies in Europe