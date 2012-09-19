FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxfer revives IPO plans, seeks to raise up to $128.8 mln
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 11:40 AM / in 5 years

Luxfer revives IPO plans, seeks to raise up to $128.8 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Expects to sell 8 mln ADS between $12-$14 apiece

* To list on NYSE under the symbol “LXFR”

* Had postponed its IPO plan in December

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Luxfer Holdings Plc, a British maker of high-performance materials and gas cylinders, said it expects to sell 8 million American Depository Shares for between $12 and $14 each in an initial public offering, raising up to $128.8 million.

At the middle of that range, the Salford, England-based company would raise $104 million.

Luxfer makes products and components in aluminium, magnesium, zirconium, rare earths and other materials. Its products include specialty chemicals, photo-sensitive plates, high-pressure cylinders and metal panels.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the IPO to repay a term loan, it said in a revised filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It had filed for an IPO in December, but postponed it citing market conditions.

At that time the company expected to raise $185.4 million from the offer priced at between $13 and $15 per ADS.

The company plans to list itself on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LXFR.”

Credit Suisse, Jefferies, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Oppenheimer & Co are jointly underwriting the IPO, the filing said.

The company, which is backed by Barclays Bank Plc and Avenue Capital Group, among others, recorded revenue of $510.8 million in 2011.

