FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Luxfer Holdings prices IPO below range: underwriter
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2012 / 10:35 PM / 5 years ago

Luxfer Holdings prices IPO below range: underwriter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Luxfer Holdings Plc, a British maker of high-performance materials and gas cylinders, priced its initial public offering of 8 million American Depository Shares at $10 each, an underwriter told Reuters.

The IPO price is significantly below the company’s expected price range of between $12 and $14 per ADS.

Luxfer makes products and components in aluminium, magnesium, zirconium, rare earths and other materials. Its products include specialty chemicals, photo-sensitive plates, high-pressure cylinders and metal panels.

The company filed for an IPO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last month. It had postponed its plans to go public in December, citing market conditions.

The company will start trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LXFR”.

Credit Suisse, Jefferies, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Oppenheimer & Co are jointly underwriting the IPO.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.