BRIEF-LuxNet to repurchase 3 mln shares

May 12 (Reuters) - LuxNet :

* Says it to repurchase 3,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 4 pct stake) during the period from May 12 to July 11

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$40 per share ~ T$80 per share

* Says the total share repurchase consideration is T$1,108,701,883

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yPPC

