BRIEF-LuxNet to repurchase 3 mln shares

May 12 (Reuters) - LuxNet :
* Says it to repurchase 3,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 4 pct stake) during the period from May 12 to July 11
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$40 per share ~ T$80 per share
* Says the total share repurchase consideration is T$1,108,701,883
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yPPC
