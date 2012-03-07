Russia's Luxoft preparing for New York IPO-sources

NEW YORK/MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Luxoft, a Moscow-based engineering software division of consulting group IBS, is preparing a U.S. initial public offering, two sources said, becoming the latest Russian company to eye a New York listing.

Luxoft would follow Epam Systems Inc which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in February. Epam is incorporated in Delaware and has delivery centers located in Russia.

Luxoft is ready for a listing, one source familiar with the matter and one financial market source said. It has hired UBS, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse to work on the IPO, the financial market source said.

IBS declined comment.