Luxottica close to acquiring France's Alain Mikli - paper
#Basic Materials
October 31, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Luxottica close to acquiring France's Alain Mikli - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica, the world’s biggest premium eyewear maker, is close to buying French eyewear designer Alain Mikli, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday.

Talks between the two companies are at an advanced stage and completion of the deal could be announced before the end of this week, the paper said.

Luxottica was not immediately available for comment.

The newspaper said that Luxottica had been eyeing the French company for several years. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Goodman)

