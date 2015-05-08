FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Luxottica owner upped stake as shares dipped post Q1 results
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 8, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Luxottica owner upped stake as shares dipped post Q1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Leonardo Del Vecchio, the controlling shareholder in Italy’s Luxottica, nudged up his stake in the eyewear group this week as the stock dropped following the release of first-quarter results.

A regulatory filing on Friday showed Del Vecchio bought Luxottica shares on Tuesday and Wednesday worth an overall 17 million euros ($19 million), raising the stake held through his holding company Delfin by 0.06 percent to 61.44 percent

Shares in Luxottica hit an all-time high of 62.5 euros last month as investors bet on the boost from a stronger dollar to its U.S. sales, which are more than half the total.

But the stock fell to a near two-month low of 55.85 euros on Wednesday, with traders citing the euro clawing back some ground against the dollar recently and an unchanged guidance from the company despite strong first-quarter results.

Shares in Luxottica close up 3.5 percent on Friday at 59.9 euros.

$1 = 0.8896 euros Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.