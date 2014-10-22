FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Luxottica says P&G top manager to join as co-CEO in January
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Luxottica says P&G top manager to join as co-CEO in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Luxottica said on Wednesday a senior Procter & Gamble manager would take on as co-chief executive from early January, as the Italian eyewear group strives to rebuild its top management team after losing two CEOs in as many months.

The Milan-based company said in a statement P&G’s Adil Mehboob-Khan would flank Massimo Vian, the group’s Chief Operating Officer who Luxottica said last week would become co-CEO in charge of operations and product.

Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio will propose at a board meeting on Oct. 29 to temporarily entrust all executive responsibilities to Vian making him CEO of the group until Mehboob-Khan’s arrival.

Del Vecchio, who owns 61 percent of Luxottica, will also propose the board next week to appoint Mehboob-Khan as non-executive board member.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.