Luxottica says P&G top manager to join as co-CEO in January

MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Luxottica said on Wednesday a senior Procter & Gamble manager would take on as co-chief executive from early January, as the Italian eyewear group strives to rebuild its top management team after losing two CEOs in as many months.

The Milan-based company said in a statement P&G’s Adil Mehboob-Khan would flank Massimo Vian, the group’s Chief Operating Officer who Luxottica said last week would become co-CEO in charge of operations and product.

Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio will propose at a board meeting on Oct. 29 to temporarily entrust all executive responsibilities to Vian making him CEO of the group until Mehboob-Khan’s arrival.

Del Vecchio, who owns 61 percent of Luxottica, will also propose the board next week to appoint Mehboob-Khan as non-executive board member.