FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Luxottica could announce new co-CEO this week - source
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 21, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Luxottica could announce new co-CEO this week - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to show company calls meeting to appoint member to HR committee, not to choose a board member)

MILAN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Luxottica could announce a new co-Chief Executive this week as the world’s biggest eyewear maker tries to create a stable management team after the resignation of two chief executives in as many months, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The source said the choice of a new co-CEO in charge of markets could be announced on Wednesday or Thursday. Luxottica has said the selection process was at an advanced stage and the group hoped to make an announcement soon.

Separately, Luxottica has called an extraordinary board meeting for Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the company said on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman said the meeting was called to appoint a new member to its human resources committee after the resignation of independent director Roger Abravanel, who stepped down alongside CEO Enrico Cavatorta on Oct. 13.

The sudden exit of two well-respected CEOs in six weeks followed a move by 79-year old chairman and biggest shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio to take on a more prominent role in running the company and has raised questions over governance and strategy at the company. (Reporting by Valentina Za, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Silvia Aloisi and Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.