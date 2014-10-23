FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Claudio Del Vecchio says no personal ambitions at Luxottica
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 23, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Claudio Del Vecchio says no personal ambitions at Luxottica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Claudio Del Vecchio, the eldest son of Luxottica’s owner Leonardo Del Vecchio, said on Thursday he had no personal ambitions to pursue at the eyewear company founded by his father and neither did his five siblings.

“We children, and myself in particular, have always respected our father’s will. We don’t have personal ambitions, the size of the company does not allow it,” he added.

Claudio Del Vecchio is a board member at Luxottica but he will not be reappointed when the current board expires next spring.

For 15 years until 1997 he headed Luxottica’s operations in North America. He is now CEO and Chairman of U.S. clothing group Brooks Brothers.

Claudio Del Vecchio said Luxottica’s decision on Wednesday to name top Procter and Gamble manager Adil Mehboob-Khan as co-CEO for markets starting from January meant it would have a “fantastic team.” (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)

