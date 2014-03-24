FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxottica, Google clinch partnership for Glass eyewear
March 24, 2014 / 10:56 PM / 4 years ago

Luxottica, Google clinch partnership for Glass eyewear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - Ray-Ban sunglasses maker Luxottica said on Monday it had sealed a strategic partnership with Google to design and distribute a new kind of eyewear for the U.S. group’s Internet-connected Glass eyewear.

In a statement, Luxottica said the two groups would work together to create innovative wearable devices for Google’s iconic Glass brand.

No financial terms were provided.

Luxottica said its two major brands, Ray-Ban and Oakley, would be part of the collaboration with Glass but gave no further details.

“We believe that a strategic partnership with a leading player like Google is the ideal platform for developing a new way forward in our industry and answering the evolving needs of consumers on a global scale,” Luxottica Chief Executive Officer Andrea Guerra said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

