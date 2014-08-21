FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Luxottica to address possible CEO exit at next board meeting
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 21, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Luxottica to address possible CEO exit at next board meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica said on Thursday it planned to discuss the issue of a possible exit of Chief Executive Andrea Guerra at its next board meeting.

In a statement issued at the behest of Italian market regulator Consob, Luxottica said no meeting had yet been called and board members had not received any communications concerning press reports that Guerra may leave.

On Wednesday, three sources close to the matter said the luxury eyewear maker could part ways with Guerra due to disagreements over strategy with Luxottica’s founder and chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio.

Luxottica reiterated on Thursday that for some time its CEO and chairman had been debating the group’s “strategic direction and managerial structure,” adding it did not expect to comment further on the reports.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.