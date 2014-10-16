FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxottica denies exit of top managers for marketing, licenses
October 16, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Luxottica denies exit of top managers for marketing, licenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica on Thursday denied press reports that two top managers in charge of marketing and licenses had plans to leave the luxury eyewear maker following the departure of a second chief executive in as many months.

Reports in Italian press said that Chief Marketing Officer Fabio D‘Angelantonio and Antonio Miyakawa, Senior Adviser Strategic Parnerships for Licensing and Style, wanted to resign.

“We deny that Fabio d‘Angelantonio and Antonio Miyakawa plan to leave. They are people who play a key role within the group and have a long-term commitment to Luxottica,” a spokesowman said.

Reporting by Valentina Za

