December 3, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Luxottica signs deal with Intel to develop computerised eyewear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica is joining forces with U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp to develop hi-tech glasses as the world’s largest eyewear group pushes further into so-called wearable technology.

The deal with Intel, which the two companies announced on Wednesday, is the second such agreement for Luxottica following a partnership it sealed with Google Inc earlier this year to manufacture and distribute Internet-connected glasses.

The latest multi-year research and development accord, for which the companies provided no financial details, is aimed at producing frames that are “as intelligent and functional as they are beautiful”, Luxottica Chief Executive Massimo Vian said in a statement.

The first glasses are expected to launch next year. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

