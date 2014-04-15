Luxottica signs licence deal with Michael Kors

MILAN, April 15 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Luxottica said on Tuesday it had signed a ten-year licensing agreement with U.S. luxury-goods company Michael Kors Holdings Limited.

The first Michael Kors collection to be produced with the Italian company will be launched in January 2015, Luxottica said.

The agreement will allow Michael Kors Holdings Limited to expand its eyewear business on a global level, Luxottica said.

The U.S. company, founded by fashion designer Michael Kors, is best known for its urban-inspired women’s clothing and accessories.