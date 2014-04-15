FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxottica signs licence deal with Michael Kors
April 15, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Luxottica signs licence deal with Michael Kors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 15 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Luxottica said on Tuesday it had signed a ten-year licensing agreement with U.S. luxury-goods company Michael Kors Holdings Limited.

The first Michael Kors collection to be produced with the Italian company will be launched in January 2015, Luxottica said.

The agreement will allow Michael Kors Holdings Limited to expand its eyewear business on a global level, Luxottica said.

The U.S. company, founded by fashion designer Michael Kors, is best known for its urban-inspired women’s clothing and accessories.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni

