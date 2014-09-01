FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxottica CEO could be leaving as early as Monday - board member
September 1, 2014

Luxottica CEO could be leaving as early as Monday - board member

MILAN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Luxottica could leave the Italian luxury eyewear maker as early as Monday, a board member said, after a meeting at which the future of CEO Andrea Guerra was discussed.

Guerra is expected to step down after disagreements with the group’s main shareholder and Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio.

Asked if Guerra may stay on until December, a board member who declined to be named said: “No, he may leave as early as today.”

The board discussed among other things Guerra’s severance package, the person said, adding it should not be “earth shattering.” (Reporting by Sabina Suzzi)

