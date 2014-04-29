Luxottica says currency volatility drags Q1 sales down

MILAN, April 29 (Reuters) - Luxottica, the world’s largest eyewear maker by revenue, said on Tuesday sales fell 1.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, hit by the strength of the euro.

The maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses said sales rose 4.2 percent at constant exchange rates, to 1.84 billion euros ($2.55 billion) versus a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 1.86 billion euros.

Net profit slipped 1.2 percent to 157 million euros, but operating margin rose 60 basis points at constant rates.

“We have done better in general in the first quarter than the numbers suggest,” Chief Executive Andrea Guerra said in a statement.

“We are going into the key sun season with confidence and optimism. Our order portfolio is ... growing in double digits compared with the previous year.”