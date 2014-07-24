FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxottica upbeat on 2014 after Q2 sales rise despite strong euro
July 24, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Luxottica upbeat on 2014 after Q2 sales rise despite strong euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Italian luxury eyewear group Luxottica is optimistic about prospects for the rest of 2014 after sales accelerated in the second quarter, offsetting the impact of euro strength which is now seen waning.

On Thursday, the world’s largest eyewear maker by revenue posted a 2.1 percent rise in second-quarter sales to 2.06 billion euros ($2.8 billion), broadly in line with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

Sales at the maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses rose 7 percent at constant exchange rates, picking up from January-March’s 4.2 percent increase as the North American market recovered after a harsh winter that kept shoppers at home. North America accounts for more than half of group revenue. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Catherine Evans)

