FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Currency boost lifts Luxottica 2015 sales by 17 pct
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
January 29, 2016 / 7:46 PM / 2 years ago

Currency boost lifts Luxottica 2015 sales by 17 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear maker Luxottica reported a 17 percent rise in its 2015 adjusted revenues on Friday, helped by currency moves which boosted sales in North America, its biggest market.

Stripping out the currency impact, revenues at the maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses rose 5.5 percent year-on-year to 9.01 billion euros ($9.8 billion).

This figure is adjusted to exclude a 174 million euro hit due to an accounting change at the group’s EyeMed unit.

Luxottica said in a statement its retail sales totalled 5.4 billion euros on an adjusted basis, up 4.5 percent on a constant currency basis. Comparable store sales grew 3.9 percent.

North America, which accounted for nearly 60 percent of group sales, “proved to be one of the key growth engines for the group”, Luxottica said.

Sales in the region grew by 23 percent in adjusted terms, though just 4 percent at constant exchange rates.

The impact of a weaker euro also lifted sales in Asia Pacific, while the fall of the Brazil’s real curbed sales growth in Latin America. European sales grew 7 percent at on a constant currency basis.

$1 = 0.9229 euros Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.