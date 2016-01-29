Currency boost lifts Luxottica 2015 sales by 17 pct

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear maker Luxottica reported a 17 percent rise in its 2015 adjusted revenues on Friday, helped by currency moves which boosted sales in North America, its biggest market.

Stripping out the currency impact, revenues at the maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses rose 5.5 percent year-on-year to 9.01 billion euros ($9.8 billion).

This figure is adjusted to exclude a 174 million euro hit due to an accounting change at the group’s EyeMed unit.

Luxottica said in a statement its retail sales totalled 5.4 billion euros on an adjusted basis, up 4.5 percent on a constant currency basis. Comparable store sales grew 3.9 percent.

North America, which accounted for nearly 60 percent of group sales, “proved to be one of the key growth engines for the group”, Luxottica said.

Sales in the region grew by 23 percent in adjusted terms, though just 4 percent at constant exchange rates.

The impact of a weaker euro also lifted sales in Asia Pacific, while the fall of the Brazil’s real curbed sales growth in Latin America. European sales grew 7 percent at on a constant currency basis.